Winona Ryder was, indeed, in Winona earlier this month.
Squarespace, a software company that helps with website design, has given the public a first look behind the scenes of its upcoming Super Bowl commercial, confirming Ryder's visit to her namesake Minnesota city.
The confirmation was no surprise to many locals, though, as streets had been lined Jan. 7 with fans hoping to get a glance of the actress while the commercial was being filmed downtown.
Even if local residents weren't interested in standing out in the January cold to watch the filming, their lives may have been affected by multiple blocks of Third Street being blocked off around the set.
Squarespace stated with the release of the new video, "We sent Winona back to her hometown and namesake of Winona, Minnesota, to learn more about the city of Winona and shed a spotlight on Small Town, USA."
The behind-the-scenes video features both Ryder and a few locals in casual settings.
The video includes Ryder explaining that she was born in Winona and how her name came to be -- which she said was the result of her mother picking up a pamphlet about the legend of Winona and then supposedly going into labor.
After leaving Winona, Ryder rose to fame in life. She stars in the television show "Stranger Things."
Her resume also includes hits like "Beetlejuice," "Heathers" and "Edward Scissorhands."
The behind-the-scenes look also features locals explaining how they learned about Ryder being in town, which included everything from a text message to a quilting group conversation, and what their reactions were to the visit.
"I think Winona represents a lot of towns that have a lot going on, and a lot of creative energy and great places. I'm excited to see Squarespace be interested in those small businesses. I just think it's a really cool project," Ryder said in the video.
The video, titled "Winona Goes Home," is available to watch on Squarespace's YouTube channel.
More information about the commercial is expected to be released by Squarespace in the week before the Super Bowl kicks off.
___
