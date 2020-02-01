ST. CHARLES — Another sale signals another success for St. Charles' business park on Interstate 90.
Danmar Properties, representing the new Whitewater Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership that's been selling cars since last fall, purchased 4 acres in the new phase two addition to the business park.
The deal was done in the wake of a deal between the car dealership and representatives of Love's Travel Plaza. Danmar sold a portion of its initial purchase at the business park to Love's in order to help Love's reach its goal of a total of 10 contiguous acres.
Danmar sold a portion on the west side of its initial purchase. After closing a deal to sell to Love's earlier in January, Danmar made its purchase from the city for $142,876.80.
St. Charles Mayor John Schaber said the land swap was a good neighbor deal between the dealership and Love's with the idea that the dealership would sell land on its western side then buy a similar amount to its east.
City Administrator Nick Koverman said representatives from Love's have already done some soil testing and, with the swap of land complete, will likely begin construction of their travel plaza – which will include fuel pumps for cars as well as semis, two restaurants, a gift shop and other amenities – later this spring.
"We can anticipate construction in 2020, but we don’t have anything in stone," Schaber said. "But if you read the handwriting on the wall, I'd imagine they'll start this spring."
Koverman said the next step is for Love's to submit a building plan for approval to the city.
The purchase leaves five commercial lots for sale in the phase two section of the business park. Other than a small, 3-acre lot, the only other space in the phase one portion is the land that is currently tied up with a memorandum of understanding with HK Hospitality.
"It’s to the point where the initial investment is done and we’re into a second phase," Schaber said of the business park.