St. Charles man given probation for soliciting juvenile

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old St. Charles man will serve two years of probation for attempting to solicit a juvenile in Winona County.

Charlie Dale Henry will serve no jail time but will be required to undergo a psychological sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations. Henry is also barred from using the internet, have no contact with anyone under 18, unless approved by his probation agent. He is also barred from owning or possessing any firearms and using any dating service.

Henry sent lewd pictures to a 15-year-old male juvenile and attempted to get lewd pictures of the juvenile from them.

Henry pleaded guilty to one charge of felony electronic solicitation of a child as part of a plea deal that dismissed a similar charge.

District Judge Nancy Buytendorp ordered a stay of imposition during a sentencing hearing Jan. 11, 2023, meaning that if Henry successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, though the court reserves the right to order Meyer to prison if he violates his probation.

Buytendorp did order Henry to serve five days in jail but credited him with five days for time served.

According to the criminal complaint:

In February 2022, two 15-year-old male juveniles reported to law enforcement that Henry had talked with both of them, sent lewd pictures and had requested lewd pictures of them.

Henry told law enforcement that he sent a lewd picture as joke. He admitted that he knew the approximate age of the juveniles.

He denied sending lewd pictures of himself, insisting it was an internet meme.