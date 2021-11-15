St. Charles man hurt in Winona County crash Sunday afternoon

A St. Charles man was injured Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from his vehicle in a one-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with the Winona County Sheriff's Office, St. Charles Police, Fire and Ambulance, and Mayo's medical helicopter, were called about 4:50 p.m. to Minnesota Highway 74 in Saratoga Township for a one vehicle crash.

A northbound 2007 Ford Five Hundred crossed the centerline and rolled into the southbound ditch. The 23-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was identified in the Minnesota State Patrol crash report as Sky Tyler Walkenhorst.

Walkenhorst was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.