News | Local

St. Charles man hurt in Winona County crash Sunday afternoon

The 23-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

US-NEWS-WIS-BAR-SHOOTING-DMT.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / Dreamstime / TNS
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 15, 2021 08:09 AM
A St. Charles man was injured Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from his vehicle in a one-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with the Winona County Sheriff's Office, St. Charles Police, Fire and Ambulance, and Mayo's medical helicopter, were called about 4:50 p.m. to Minnesota Highway 74 in Saratoga Township for a one vehicle crash.

A northbound 2007 Ford Five Hundred crossed the centerline and rolled into the southbound ditch. The 23-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was identified in the Minnesota State Patrol crash report as Sky Tyler Walkenhorst.

Walkenhorst was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

