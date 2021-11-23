SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

St. Charles man injured in Elgin crash

The two vehicles were traveling northbound on Minnesota Highway 42 near County Road 25 when they collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 23, 2021 09:56 AM
ELGIN - A St. Charles man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 42.

The two vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 42 near County Road 25 when they collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

One of the drivers, Luis Enrique Monjarazgomez, 29, of St. Charles, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospita-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver, Jasmin Geike, 18, of Rochester, was not injured.

The Plainview Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Plainview Fire Department and Ambulance, and Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.

