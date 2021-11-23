St. Charles man injured in Elgin crash
The two vehicles were traveling northbound on Minnesota Highway 42 near County Road 25 when they collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
ELGIN - A St. Charles man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 42.
The two vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 42 near County Road 25 when they collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
One of the drivers, Luis Enrique Monjarazgomez, 29, of St. Charles, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospita-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver, Jasmin Geike, 18, of Rochester, was not injured.
The Plainview Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Plainview Fire Department and Ambulance, and Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.