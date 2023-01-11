99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School

The 16-year-old female student said she wrote the threat due to a dare.

St. Charles High School
St. Charles High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 11, 2023 05:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a shooting threat found on a bathroom stall.

The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police Department worked with school staff to review security video, identify students and interview students throughout the week.

Two students notified their parents about a Snapchat message another student sent on Tuesday and Wednesday that alluded to their possible involvement in the incident. The student was interviewed after two separate messages were sent, according to the police department. The 16-year-old female student said she wrote the threat due to a dare.

Also Read
20221010_150555.jpg
Business
Boutique insurance office pops up in northeast Rochester
Paul M. Peterson moved his All Apple Insurance Agency into the Northern Lights center at 511 Northern Hills Drive NE on Jan. 3, 2023. He moved from the Minnwest Bank building.
January 11, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man accused of raping juvenile
The man is accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old juvenile. She gave birth last year.
January 11, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
05-17 deer in the park kk.jpg
Local
Archery hunt in Rochester parks culls nearly three dozen deer
First deer-management hunt seen as success with limited complaints.
January 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The St. Charles Police Department Chief Jose Pelaez said there is no longer a threat to public safety.

"The St. Charles Police Department and the St. Charles Schools take any type of threats towards our schools, school staff, and students, very seriously and we will not tolerate such acts. Further, we will continue to make sure our schools are a safe place for our students and staff to be," wrote Pelaez in a Facebook post.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting extra patrols inside and outside the schools. The extra patrols will continue for the rest of the week, Pelaez said.

The student's charges are pending with the Winona County Attorney’s Office.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYST CHARLES-ELBAEDUCATIONCRIME AND COURTS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
St. Charles High School
Local
St. Charles Police increase patrols after shooting threat found at St. Charles High School
Students on Monday reported a shooting threat that was written in one of the school's bathrooms.
January 11, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rawlings helmets
Business
Rawlings revises its plan, keeps some jobs at Caledonia's Miken Sports manufacturing
The revised plan will make Caledonia the North American headquarters for slow pitch business, a Rawlings official said.
January 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Charlie Dale Henry
Local
St. Charles man given probation for soliciting juvenile
A St. Charles man will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to sending a lewd picture to a juvenile and requesting they send lewd pictures to him.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
water reels.jpg
Local
The Fillmore County Fair Grandstand now has water thanks to a local farmer
Farmer Jared Olson used a $5,000 donation from the Bayer Fund to make the fairground improvement project possible.
January 11, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports