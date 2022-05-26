SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 26
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

St. Charles woman charged with aiding former Reichel Foods CFO in over $300,000 in unauthorized spending

Loretta Lynn Taylor, 54, and Thomas James Wiechmann, 56, are accused of making hundreds of thousand of unauthorized charges on Reichel Foods credit card accounts.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 26, 2022 01:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A St. Charles woman has been charged in Olmsted County District Court in connection with the theft of hundreds of thousands in unauthorized charges made over nearly a decade from a former employer.

Loretta Lynn Taylor, 54, is charged with aiding and abetting Thomas James Wiechmann, 56, of Austin, with theft by swindle of their former employer, Reichel Foods, a Rochester-based company. The pair used their positions in the company to charge hundreds of thousands of dollars to company credit cards, according to court documents.

Also Read
Court
Local
Developer files lawsuit to allow 2016 plans to continue in Northwest Rochester
Hunter Valley Estates development is planned for near the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue, but permissions have expired twice due to two-year time limits.
May 26, 2022 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 22-28, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 26, 2022 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Federal Court Jury Box
Members Only
Local
How all-white juries taint confidence in Rochester and Minnesota's courts
U.S. law requires jury pools to represent a fair cross section of the community. Yet people of color are less likely to make it into the jury pool compared to white residents, even though most defendants are people of color. It's a decades-old issue that has defied solutions.
May 26, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Load More

Taylor, a former financial controller for the company, was in charge of overseeing and paying business expenses, a position she used to charge hundreds of personal charges to company credit cards amounting to around $150,000 in unauthorized charges between 2012 and 2019, according to law enforcement.

Wiechmann, the former chief financial officer for Reichel Foods, is accused of making more than $300,000 in unauthorized charges to a company credit card. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday, May 26, 2022, he is charged with one felony count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle. In a previously filed criminal complaint, he was facing four counts of theft by swindle. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not respond to a question about the discrepancy in charges.

The pair is also accused of using over $83,000 in credit card reward points for personal use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor’s employment with the company ended July 2021 and Wiechmann was terminated from his position March 2021, according to court documents.

“Charging routine company expenses to personally issued company credit cards might have been an acceptable accounting practice, if the credit card bills were being paid every month, and the member reward points were being redeemed by Reichel Foods. The credit card bills were not being paid, however, and ultimately, on May 1, 2019, American Express canceled the accounts, leaving Reichel Foods with a significant debt,” reads a portion of the criminal complaint.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court for the first time June 28.

Weichmann’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSST CHARLES-ELBAAUSTIN
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Dover - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Man crashes into tow truck on the side of Highway 14 late Wednesday
The 28-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
May 26, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Gregg Wright mug
Local
Wright seeks to continue work as Olmsted County commissioner
Incumbent says affordable housing and fiscal responsibility are among issues he wants to continue to address.
May 26, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: How all-white juries taint confidence in Minnesota's courts
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 26, 2022 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Friedell Middle School says Farewell
Local
Farewell Friedell: Students and alumni say goodbye to a beloved Rochester school
Seated in the shadow of the ear-of-corn water tower, the building functioned as a furniture store and a DMV before becoming a school.
May 25, 2022 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer