St. Charles woman injured in rollover crash near Zumbro Falls

ZUMBRO FALLS — A St. Charles woman was injured after her car hit a guardrail and rolled near Zumbro Falls at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 63 when it lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was wet and icy as snow fell throughout Southeast Minnesota on Tuesday.

The driver, 24-year-old Easton Mae McCready of St. Charles, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbro Falls first responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.