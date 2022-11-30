St. Charles woman injured in rollover crash near Zumbro Falls
The 24-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ZUMBRO FALLS — A St. Charles woman was injured after her car hit a guardrail and rolled near Zumbro Falls at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
A 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 63 when it lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was wet and icy as snow fell throughout Southeast Minnesota on Tuesday.
The driver, 24-year-old Easton Mae McCready of St. Charles, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
Zumbro Falls first responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.
The 31-year-old woman was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
The lake level is expected to be held at 5 feet below normal for five days.
Three of the burglaries occurred on Monday and Tuesday in northeast Rochester.
Minority Owned Business Network offers resources, education and mentorship for minority business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.