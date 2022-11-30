SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
St. Charles woman injured in rollover crash near Zumbro Falls

The 24-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbro Falls - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 30, 2022 11:08 AM
ZUMBRO FALLS — A St. Charles woman was injured after her car hit a guardrail and rolled near Zumbro Falls at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 63 when it lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was wet and icy as snow fell throughout Southeast Minnesota on Tuesday.

The driver, 24-year-old Easton Mae McCready of St. Charles, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbro Falls first responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSST CHARLES-ELBA
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
