St. Charles woman injured in Winona County crash

WINONA COUNTY - A St. Charles woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 74 near St. Charles Township.

Jeanne Marie Rainey, 83, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 74 at 3:24 p.m. when it left roadway and rolled near County Road 35, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Rainey was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

The St. Charles Police Department, St. Charles Fire Department and Lewiston Ambulance responded to the incident.