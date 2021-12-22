St. Charles woman injured in Winona County crash
The 2008 Chevy Impala was driving soutbound on Highway 74 near St. Charles Township when it entered the ditch and rolled.
WINONA COUNTY - A St. Charles woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 74 near St. Charles Township.
Jeanne Marie Rainey, 83, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 74 at 3:24 p.m. when it left roadway and rolled near County Road 35, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Rainey was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.
The St. Charles Police Department, St. Charles Fire Department and Lewiston Ambulance responded to the incident.
