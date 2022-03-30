Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
St. Paul man arrested in Winona for stealing two cars

Moe Oo was arrested after stealing a car in St. Paul and another in Dover Township.

Moe Oo
Moe Oo
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
By Abby Sharpe
March 30, 2022 10:14 AM
DOVER TOWNSHIP — A St. Paul man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022, in Winona on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor stolen property for two vehicle thefts that occurred in St. Paul and Dover Township.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:42 p.m. on suspicion of vehicle theft in the 16000 block of County Road 129 Southeast in Dover Township, according to Lt. Lee Rossman. The homeowner saw a dark maroon or black Toyota RAV4 drive under the trees behind his house. The driver then asked the homeowner for fuel. After seeing the gas light on in the RAV4, the homeowner gave the driver a gallon of gas and gave directions to a nearby gas station.

The homeowner was suspicious and followed the RAV4 at a safe distance while on the phone with emergency responders. The homeowner gave the license plate number. Olmsted County deputies ran the plate, and the car came back stolen from St. Paul.

Deputies approached the intersection of County Road 142 Southeast and County Road 32 Southeast while attempting to locate the RAV4. They observed a black SUV traveling on County Road 142 but determined that it was a Jeep Wrangler, not a RAV4.

Deputies found the RAV4 abandoned at a home in the 3000 block of County Road 129 Southeast in Dover Township and discovered that a black Jeep Wrangler was now missing.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office located the Wrangler at Highway 61 and Harrys Lane in Winona.

Moe Oo, a 36-year-old man from St. Paul, was arrested by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies seized a black backpack from the Wrangler and confirmed that it didn’t belong to the owner. After searching it, deputies found .40 caliber Smith & Wesson ammunition.

A background check of Oo showed multiple prior felony convictions. Oo can’t legally carry ammunition, and his gun status in Minnesota is disqualified because of his prior felonies.

Winona County sheriff’s deputies called St. Paul dispatch and confirmed the RAV4 was stolen from St. Paul. Officials are working to return the car to the owner.

