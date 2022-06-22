SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

St. Paul woman injured in Highway 52 crash near Zumbrota

A 2016 Nissan Altima collided with a 2014 Ford Fusion near the Highway 60 exit ramp on Highway 52.

By Erich Fisher
June 22, 2022
ZUMBROTA — A St. Paul woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22, 2022, on U.S. Highway 52.

Silvia Amilcar Owens, 55, of St. Paul, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima south on Highway 52 near Zumbrota at 8:07 a.m. when it collided with a 2014 Ford Fusion also traveling south near the Minnesota Highway 60 exit ramp, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Owens was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Cannon Falls with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion was uninjured from the crash.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Ambulance and Fire Department responded to the incident.

By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
