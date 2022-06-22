St. Paul woman injured in Highway 52 crash near Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA — A St. Paul woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22, 2022, on U.S. Highway 52.

Silvia Amilcar Owens, 55, of St. Paul, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima south on Highway 52 near Zumbrota at 8:07 a.m. when it collided with a 2014 Ford Fusion also traveling south near the Minnesota Highway 60 exit ramp, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Owens was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Cannon Falls with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion was uninjured from the crash.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Ambulance and Fire Department responded to the incident.