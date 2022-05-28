Stabbing reported late Friday night in Southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A stabbing occurred Friday night, May 27, 2022.

Rochester Police responded to a report of an assault at Windsor Court Apartments on 4th Avenue Southwest at 10:34 p.m. Friday.

There, police made contact with a 20-year-old male who appeared to have a stab wound to his mid-section.

Police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said a suspect has been identified and no immediate threat to the public exists.

The injured man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.