News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stabbing reported late Friday night in Southwest Rochester

A 20-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for care.

Police lights
stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 28, 2022 01:14 PM
ROCHESTER — A stabbing occurred Friday night, May 27, 2022.

Rochester Police responded to a report of an assault at Windsor Court Apartments on 4th Avenue Southwest at 10:34 p.m. Friday.

There, police made contact with a 20-year-old male who appeared to have a stab wound to his mid-section.

Police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said a suspect has been identified and no immediate threat to the public exists.

The injured man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
