Stabbing reported late Friday night in Southwest Rochester
A 20-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for care.
ROCHESTER — A stabbing occurred Friday night, May 27, 2022.
Rochester Police responded to a report of an assault at Windsor Court Apartments on 4th Avenue Southwest at 10:34 p.m. Friday.
There, police made contact with a 20-year-old male who appeared to have a stab wound to his mid-section.
Police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said a suspect has been identified and no immediate threat to the public exists.
The injured man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
