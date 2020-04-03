ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Commerce wants to remind Minnesotans that the state's Energy Assistance Program still has funds available.
The Energy Assistance Program helps Minnesotans pay their energy bills.
For Minnesotans who have not already received help this heating season, applications for funds can still be received through July 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The DOC encourages people who are newly unemployed, households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors to apply.
"Increasing numbers of Minnesotans are becoming economically vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. "Energy Assistance is an important safety net to help our households stay healthy and safe in this challenging time."
The Energy Assistance Program serves households earning less than 50% of the state’s median annual income ($52,014 for a family of four). It helps low-income homeowners and renters with energy bills through grant money paid directly to their utility companies or heating fuel vendors.
During the 2018-19 winter season, the Energy Assistance Program served nearly 126,000 Minnesota households, with an average grant of about $545. In addition to the initial grant, the program can provide funds to residents who are shut off, facing heat disconnections or needing emergency fuel delivery. Funds are also available to help eligible homeowners repair or replace malfunctioning heating systems.
New applicants have until July 1 to apply, but funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis.