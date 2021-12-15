State aviation grant will help build new hangar at Rochester airport

Rochester has received a $250,000 state Airport Infrastructure Renewal grant.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant will help construct a 12,000-square-foot hangar, which will be leased to Great Planes Aviation, a company providing aviation maintenance technology services for aircraft.

“I commend this investment in Rochester’s airport to grow their footprint and their workforce,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement announcing the grant. “The regional airport provides a direct line to southeastern Minnesota communities and the world renowned Mayo Clinic.”

The total cost of the hangar project is $2 million, and Great Plains Aviation will invest $500,000 in equipment, with the city of Rochester expected to invest the remaining $1.75 million.

The expansion will allow Great Planes Aviation to be an FAA-certified repair station and service Cirrus, Gulfstream, Bombardier and other jet aircraft.

Great Plains Aviation employs 10 workers, with plans to expand to 32.