The cost of providing night and day shelter for homeless people in Rochester is being covered by the state for April.
Michele Merxbauer, Olmsted County housing program manager, said the funds will cover city and housing costs connected to providing safe shelter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $148,000 grant covers $111,000 in shelter costs, including $60,000 for use of Mayo Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall as a city-run day center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the nightly warming center from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Another $16,000 covers sanitation- and hygiene-related expenses, and $21,000 is being used for special staffing.
“Reassigned staff does not qualify for this reimbursement,” Merxbauer said, stating qualified staffing includes security and cleaning crews.
The grant also does not cover staffing expenses for Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, which operate the warming center.
Olmsted Housing Director Dave Dunn said the nonprofit has obtained funding to continue operations through May, but related staffing costs have risen due to a reduced use of volunteers.
The city and Rochester Public Library staff opened the Civic Center as a day center on March 24, shortly after the library closed its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The warming center made the move into the city facility days later.
Dunn said the day center has seen a daily average of 68 people, while the warming center is sheltering approximately 40 homeless individuals a night.
In addition to the Mayo Civic Center operation, the county is also renting rooms in four Rochester hotels to temporarily house people in high-risk health categories, as well as families and victims of domestic violence. Dunn said the services are costing approximately $40,000 a month.
He said the county has averaged 22 rooms a night, with approximately six being used by families, but numbers have fluctuated as people find new living arrangements.
The added state support for homeless residents comes as the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is preparing to revisit its budget for the $3.5 million collected through a property tax levy.
While the amount collected cannot be adjusted, Dunn said existing funds can be reallocated.
“We need to be helping people,” Dunn said. “If people are struggling with their housing, that’s what we are supposed to do. It’ll be a little different than maybe what we thought it would be, but that’s OK.”
In its 2020 budget, the HRA board dedicated $1.2 million to administrative costs, $1.49 million to housing development, $500,000 to housing rehab and $310,000 to housing stabilization and homeless protection.
Dunn said some administrative cost reductions will be seen due to a county hiring freeze, but the bulk of funds being redirected could come from the housing development side of the ledger.
The development fund has approximately $4.34 million, with only $200,000 dedicated for a pending project.
“With the reserves we have, I think we are in a very strong place to handle whatever comes at us,” Dunn said.
County commissioners, who serve on the HRA board, acknowledged the possibility of an uptick in homeless numbers by year’s end.
“The population will likely go up,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said, asking whether added warming center space will be needed in the fall.
Dunn said the need is uncertain due to questions surrounding COVID-19 impacts, which have temporarily made 23 beds at the Dorothy Day Hospitality House unavailable and increased space challenges to prevent the spread of the virus.
He said the uncertainty added to the need for programs help stabilize people who may face housing struggles due to lost jobs or other pandemic-related financial impacts.
He suggested $1 million may need to be reallocated in the HRA budget to support rental and mortgage assistance efforts and provide other housing.
The HRA board plans to meet May 5 to discuss the options.