News | Local

State drones studying Rochester heat islands

Pilot project seeks input on areas that routinely experience higher temperatures than other parts of the city.

Rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 02, 2021 07:54 AM
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency drones are expected to be hovering over Rochester from 11 a.m. to 5 p..m. Tuesday to study heat islands.

Heat islands are urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas due to infrastructure like buildings and roads that absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat.

A state pilot program involves a series of demonstration drone flights aimed at studying the issue, and Rochester was picked as a city outside the Twin Cities that experiences urban heat island impacts.

The pilot project will measure temperature differences in various parts of the city to help make the case for improved infrastructure to address urban heat. Trees, vegetation, green roofs, cool roofs, cool pavements and smart growth principles like creating walkable neighborhoods are all examples of improved infrastructure options.

City staff identified various sites throughout the city to be targeted in the pilot project, focusing on sites with low existing tree canopy coverage and underserved populations.

The pilot project will compare these selected sites to other sites in the city with dense canopy coverage to better understand best practices and infrastructure that appear to reduce urban heat as well as implications for environmental justice areas of concern and equitable adaptation efforts.

Tuesday’s flights will include a look at 13th Street Southeast and 16th Street Southeast.

Residents should not interfere with the ability of the drone to operate and obtain useful thermal photos, such as by standing outside to watch, approaching a pilot controlling a drone or the drone itself.

Drivers also are asked to watch for pilots in or near the roadway. Drone pilots and assisting staff will be wearing high-resolution vests as a safety precaution.

