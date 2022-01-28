State Fire Marshal's Office: Cause of fire that destroyed Oronoco home last July undetermined

ORONOCO — The cause of the fire that killed an Oronoco woman and destroyed her home in July 2021 is undetermined, according to a recently completed report by the State Fire Marshal Division.

A fire destroyed the home of 82-year-old Ruth Oleson on July 15, 2021. A passerby called 911 after seeing a glow from the highway and finding the home on fire.

An exact cause of the fire was undetermined, although evidence suggested the most probably cause was due to an electrical situation, according to the investigation report form the State fire Marshal Division completed Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Oleson's body was found on the floor in a northwest bedroom. A medical examiner ruled her cause of death as an accident and due to smoke inhalation, according to the state fire marshal's report.

An investigator with the fire marshal's office determined that the fire started in the southeast corner of Oleson's home in an area that was believed to have been an enclosed porch with a crawlspace below. The investigator was able to eliminate all natural causes for the fire, as well as most accidental causes.

"I am not able to eliminate an incendiary fire, but based upon a lack of motive or any evidentiary items that would support this theory," the investigator wrote in the conclusion of his report. "However, all of the fire patterns and damage suggest that this fire was related to an electrical situation. Some of the electrical artifacts recovered also tend to reflect this theory."

It is believed that at the time of the fire, Oleson may have been having electrical issues and possibly only had one working outlet in the home. She had also complained that mice had chewed cords to appliances, which had made them inoperable. A tree or a tree branch had fallen on the house a few weeks prior and an issue with the home's well also was noted in the report.

A fire that occurred in the home's two-story, single-car detached garage on Sept. 28, 2021, was ruled arson. Because of the severity of the damage to the 2015 Chevrolet Impala and garage, the investigator was unable to make any determination as to the area where the fire started.

"After processing the fire scene, I found no remains of any matches or lighters or containers that may have contained ignitable liquids," the investigator wrote in his conclusion. "I found no remains of any fireworks or road flares or similar type items. After my first scene exam, I noted that there was enough ordinary combustibles inside of the garage that could have been ignited — which in my opinion, could have produced the same fire results."

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information as to who may have started the fire is asked to contact the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

