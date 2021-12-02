SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

State grant aims for accessible growth of Cascade Lake Park nature-play area

Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission provides $379,000 grant to cover nearly half of project cost as other updates to regional park are also planned in 2022.

CascadeExpansion_05.jpg
A rendering of the expanded Cascade Lake Regional Park playground, which is slated to be constructed in 2022 with support of a state grant. (City of Rochester)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 01, 2021 11:04 PM
Share

The latest grant for Cascade Lake Regional Park will expand the playground in a way that is more accessible for children with physical challenges.

“What really makes this project stand out is its focus on providing all children with the ability to play alongside one another in almost any area of the new playground,” said Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur in a statement announcing the $379,000 grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.

The grant funds nearly half of the $760,000 project, which will create more than 20,000 square feet of play area with accessible walkways, a sandstone carving wall and sensory garden.

“We hope this expansion positively impacts all users through a unique blend of play, sensory interactions and traditional play ideas using more natural elements,” Nigbur said. The project that will more than double the park's dedicated play space.

One of the main differences between the existing play area and the expansion will be the use of poured-in-place rubber surfacing for pathways and play areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester park planner Jeff Fleece said the poured rubber is expensive, which limits its use in city parks, where engineered wood fiber or crumb rubber are more often used to meet federal safety and accessibility requirements.

Work on the project will occur alongside work funded by the 2022 state bonding project proposal, which provides $2.5 million, from the state.

The work is part of the Cascade Regional Park Master Plan, which has benefitted from a portion of the more than $5.7 million the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Legacy Fund has provided for the city’s three regional parks.

Cascade Lake Regional Park has had several enhancements, including the preparations this fall for the future fishing pier, which will be provided and installed by the state in the spring..

Also in 2022, Cascade Lake Regional Park efforts will aim to add an amphitheater, park pavilion, park shelter, water feature and a central drop-off area.

Playground Expansion by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts