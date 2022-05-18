State Housing Commission launches federally funded program to assist home owners on mortgage rates

ST. PAUL — Homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgages and other living expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic are in luck.

The Minnesota Housing Commission has launched a program for homeowners that have faced financial hardships and fallen behind on mortgage payments due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, HomeHelpMN , began May 17, 2022, and will have an application period open until June 17, 2022, for those eligible to apply.

“This is not a program for procrastinators, the time to apply is now,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho on the time frame of the application period.

For those who apply for HomeHelpMN, the Minnesota Housing Commission will act as a third party mediator between the homeowners and mortgage lenders to ensure past-due mortgage payments and housing expenses are paid.

Those who are eligible to apply for this program must have an income at or below 100% of area median income based on the county they live in. Applicants that do receive assistance from this program can receive up to $35,000 to pay past-due expenses that would be paid off directly to mortgage lenders. The assistance from the Housing Commission will not have to be paid back by applicants.

Applicants must be sure that when applying, all past-due expenses are from Jan. 21, 2020, or later. There are two main qualified financial hardships the Housing Commission is focused on when it comes to rewarding applicants; reduction of income since Jan. 21, 2020, and increase of living expenses from that same date.

The program is funded by Congress and the U.S. Department of Treasury Homeowner Assistance Fund. HomeHelpMN has a total of $109 million budgeted to assist homeowners.

“We anticipate a high need for assistance,” said Ho. “We expect the number of applicants in need of assistance to be greater than the total amount of funds we have available. That is why we’re encouraging you to get the word out so homeowners can apply as soon as possible.”

A call center has been set up by the Housing Commission for applicants to reach anytime between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There are also interpreters available for anyone applying over the phone or online for Hmong, Somali, and Spanish speakers. All applicants will need to provide proof of ownership, photo ID, documentation of income, and supporting documentation to show where financial assistance is required.

The Housing Commission plans to reward applicants on a first come, first serve basis. The deadline for applications to be submitted is June 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.