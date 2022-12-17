State network data breach has potential impact on some Rochester Public Library users

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Library was notified that one of its library service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Dec. 15, 2022.

Through the random cyber attack, the names and email address of 1,709 Rochester library customers might have been accessed.

In the coming days, library staff will be directly communicating with potentially impacted customers, who will be encouraged to get a new library card or change their PIN. Staff members are available to assist as necessary.

MNLINK and the library report they are confident no additional private personal information was accessed during this incident.

MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex, which connects all Minnesota libraries.

MNLINK reports it will implement additional security precautions, including requiring a PIN for all participating libraries’ users, that will prevent a breach like this from happening again.