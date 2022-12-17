SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
State network data breach has potential impact on some Rochester Public Library users

Names and email addresses of Rochester library card holders might have been obtained through random cyber attack.

Rochester Public Library Logo
Rochester Public Library
By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 06:03 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Library was notified that one of its library service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Dec. 15, 2022.

Through the random cyber attack, the names and email address of 1,709 Rochester library customers might have been accessed.

In the coming days, library staff will be directly communicating with potentially impacted customers, who will be encouraged to get a new library card or change their PIN. Staff members are available to assist as necessary.

MNLINK and the library report they are confident no additional private personal information was accessed during this incident.

MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex, which connects all Minnesota libraries. 

MNLINK reports it will implement additional security precautions, including requiring a PIN for all participating libraries’ users, that will prevent a breach like this from happening again.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
