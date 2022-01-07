State offers COVID testing option that lets you skip standing in line

It seems nearly impossible to find at-home COVID tests on store shelves these days, and I’ve heard that Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center are overwhelmed with testing requests. I’d like to know whether my occasional cough and runny nose are simply part of living in Minnesota during the winter or actually the result of living through a pandemic. Is there a way to be tested without putting too much pressure on the local testing crews? I’d hate to contribute to burn out among our dedicated local health care workers. — COVID concerned

First, if you are feeling sick, stay home.

Whether it’s COVID-19, the flu or some other seasonal ailment, it’s best to avoid spreading it to others. At the very least, you’ll spare friends and co-workers the questions you are facing.

You are right about sites having more people coming in for testing.

Olmsted County Public Health reported Mayo Clinic processed more than 5,000 tests in a single week during the holidays, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention provided a more exact number – 6,359 – of tests performed in Olmsted County during the seven-day period ending Dec. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

That testing came with a nearly 16.4% positivity rate, so it’s hard to tell whether the quest for tests will die down now that the holiday travel season is over.

The CDC reports testing rates in the surrounding counties and all remain defined as areas of high community transmission of the virus.

The testing numbers for the seven-day period ending Jan. 30 and positivity rates for each county are:



Dodge: 596 tests with nearly 15.1% positivity

Fillmore: 673 tests with nearly 11.5% positivity

Goodhue: 1,516 tests with nearly 18% positivity

Houston: 323 tests with nearly 16.8% positivity

Mower: 1,157 tests with 30.5% positivity

Wabasha: 591 tests with 10.7% positivity

Winona: 2,360 test with 25% positivity

The good news is that there is an option for people who haven’t stockpiled at-home tests and who don’t want to join the thousands heading to local testing sites.

The Minnesota Department of Health has long been providing a free COVID saliva test through a partnership with Vault Medical Services.

Test kits are ordered online from Vault using the website at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/ .

Once the test kit arrives, the user goes online for a virtual visit with a test supervisor, who provides directions for collecting a saliva sample. No appointment is needed, but the collection must be observed by an online supervisor for the test to be processed and considered valid.

The sample is then shipped in a pre-paid package, with results expected 24 to 48 hours after it arrives at the lab.

The number of tests a person can take through the Vault program isn’t limited, but only one test is allowed in a person’s possession at a time to avoid people stockpiling them.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a family needs more than one test kit, each person must have an individual account.

The remote testing is an option for anyone who has both email and home addresses for ordering and shipping, as well as the ability to connect online for testing.

Since that doesn’t cover everyone, here are a few other testing resources listed by Olmsted County Public Health:



Mayo Clinic patients can call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525.

Olmsted Medical Center patients can call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-292-7266.

Community Health Services, also known as Migrant Health, has testing available by appointment at 1926 Collegeview Road SE in Rochester. Call 507-529-0503 to schedule a time

Hy-Vee offers testing at two Rochester locations, 500 Crossroads Drive SW and 4221 West Circle Drive NW, with online registration at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

