State Rep. Nels Pierson, former Hormel CEO signal run in 1st District

ROCHESTER — State Rep. Nels Pierson of Rochester has called a press conference to announce his plans for the special election in the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Pierson made his announcement on the day that two other people announced their candidacies in the special election.

Jeffrey Ettinger

One was former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who filed to run as a Democrat. Ettinger was CEO of Hormel Foods from 2006 to 2016. The other was Matt Benda, an Albert Lea, Minn., agricultural law attorney who will run as a Republican.

If Pierson declared his run, and with the addition of Ettinger and Benda, it brings to 13 the number of 1st District special election candidates.

Pierson, a four-term GOP state representative, will discuss his plans from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Textile Care Services, 225 Wood Lake Drive, SE, Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special election is being held Aug. 9 to elect a representative to serve out the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer last month. The election will be held on the same day as the state primary, which will elect party nominees to run in the general election. The winner of that will serve a regular two-year term starting in January.

“Our country faces significant challenges and people have lost trust in the leaders of both parties,” said Ettinger in a press statement. “I’ll bring a common-sense approach to Congress, and I don’t care whether an idea is Democratic idea or a Republican idea.”

Benda said he is running because of his opposition to the administration of President Joe Biden.

“Just a little over a year ago, Joe Biden and the Democrats assumed full control in Washington and what have they given us? $4 a gallon of gas, grocery prices through the roof, crime and destruction in our cities and big government mandates that closed our schools," Benda said. "We can and must do better.”

