News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stead wants to serve community as Olmsted County commissioner

District 1 candidate says experience and knowledge of local issues will benefit county.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 01, 2022 04:49 PM
ROCHESTER — Loring Stead wants to give back to the community as Olmsted County commissioner.

He said filing for the District 1 commissioner seat being vacated by Stephanie Podulke at the end of the year is connected to a multi-generational family history of community service.

“My dad, grandpa and everyone was always contributing to local activities, and that’s what it’s all about,” said the Southeast Minnesota native.

Stead said the county’s work is important, from providing a safety net through health and human services programs to maintaining county parks and the county’s waste-to-energy plant.

“There is so much that so much going on that is important,” he said, adding that fair taxes and fair elections are also key to successful county operations.

Following a 35-year medical career at Olmsted Medical Center, Stead became a commercial real estate agent and is working on a book with his son, offering advice for overcoming major life challenges, including his own long-term battle connected to COVID-19 non-life-threatening health impacts.

He said his wide range of experience, which includes serving on local task forces and advisory committees, will provide insights that can benefit future county operations.

Stead joins Laurel Podulke-Smith as a candidate for the seat that represents much of central Rochester on the county board. Both will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
