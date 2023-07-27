Steve Lange wins second place for Oddchester columns

ST. PAUL — Steve Lange, the general manager of the Post Bulletin and editor of Rochester Magazine, took home second place honors in the Best Columnist category at the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists Page One Awards, held July 26 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

The Best Columnist entry (in the Under 50K circulation category) included three Oddchester columns:



The Society of Professional Journalists, founded in 1909, is billed as the “oldest, largest and broadest-based organization of journalists in the United States.”