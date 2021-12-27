SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Stewartville ATV crash lands driver in hospital with possible charges

Crash reportedly happened as driver attempted to avoid traffic.

Police lights
stock photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 27, 2021 10:08 AM
Share

An all-terrain vehicle crash landed the driver in the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, said Jeremy Morrison, 36, of Stewartville, became pinned under the vehicle after it rolled over near the intersection of FIrst Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast in Stewartville.

He said reports state Morrison had run through a stop sign and maneuvered to avoid oncoming traffic, which led to the overturned vehicle.

Also Read
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Morrison was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital — Saint Marys in Rochester, where he underwent surgery for injuries to his left arm.

A female passenger reportedly received minor injuries in the incident, according to Schueller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schueller said deputies also had blood drawn for a driving-while-intoxicated investigation after open containers of alcohol were found at the scene and reports that Morrison had been drinking prior to the crash.

Charges were waiting on the results of the blood test Monday morning, but Schueller said they could include gross misdemeanor criminal vehicle operation and DWI.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link