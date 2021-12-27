Stewartville ATV crash lands driver in hospital with possible charges

An all-terrain vehicle crash landed the driver in the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, said Jeremy Morrison, 36, of Stewartville, became pinned under the vehicle after it rolled over near the intersection of FIrst Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast in Stewartville.

He said reports state Morrison had run through a stop sign and maneuvered to avoid oncoming traffic, which led to the overturned vehicle.

Morrison was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital — Saint Marys in Rochester, where he underwent surgery for injuries to his left arm.

A female passenger reportedly received minor injuries in the incident, according to Schueller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schueller said deputies also had blood drawn for a driving-while-intoxicated investigation after open containers of alcohol were found at the scene and reports that Morrison had been drinking prior to the crash.

Charges were waiting on the results of the blood test Monday morning, but Schueller said they could include gross misdemeanor criminal vehicle operation and DWI.