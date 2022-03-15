SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Stewartville brothers arrested for robbing woman outside Rochester hotel

Rochester police were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the Marriott hotel at 101 First Ave. SW for a report of a woman who had just been assaulted and robbed, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 15, 2022 09:08 AM
ROCHESTER — A pair of brothers from Stewartville were arrested Monday night after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman outside of a downtown Rochester hotel.

The brothers, 21-year-old Mohamed Mohamed and 19-year-old Munasar Mohamed, are being held at the Olmsted County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Rochester police were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the Marriott hotel at 101 First Ave. SW for a report of a woman who had just been assaulted and robbed, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The 36-year-old woman reported having her coat, phone, ID, cash and credit cards taken from her in the incident.

The woman told police she was outside the hotel when two men, who identified themselves as brothers, approached her and said they were trying to get a ride. The woman told police that she told the men she could get someone to give them a ride but she needed money.

The men then reportedly grabbed the woman and pushed her to the ground, causing the woman's head to hit the ground, according to Moilanen. The two started to walk away but then returned to grab her coat, which had her other belongings in it.

The woman told police she chased the men toward the Kahler Grand Hotel before losing sight of them. A description of the men matched two people officers had dealt with earlier in the day and the pair were located a short distance away and arrested, according to Moilanen.

When interviewed by police, the men said the woman approached them and took one of their phones. The men said they took the woman's coat and cellphone because she took their phone and would not give it back.

Witnesses in the area told officers they saw the men push the woman to the ground.

