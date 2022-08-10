SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Stewartville business hit again with catalytic convert theft

Value of stolen parts in excess of $25,000.

OCSO - THEFT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 10, 2022 10:22 AM
STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville business has found itself again the victim of catalytic converter thieves.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. James Schueller said a business located on North Main Street in Stewartville called law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to report that catalytic converters were missing from seven vehicles. This was the "second or third" time the business had been targeted, Schueller said.

No video cameras caught the suspects, and the vehicles were not enclosed in a garage or behind a fence. The sheriff's office is investigating.

Schueller said the cost to replace the catalytic converters on the vehicles is $25,509 not including labor costs.

Schueller said anyone wanting to register their catalytic converters should contact the sheriff's office about its registration program.

Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
Brian Todd is the news editor at the Post Bulletin. When not at work, he spends time with his family, roots for the Houston Astros and watches his miniature dachshund sleep, which is why that dog is more bratwurst than hotdog. Readers can reach Brian at 507-285-7715 or btodd@postbulletin.com.
