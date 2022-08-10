Stewartville business hit again with catalytic convert theft

STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville business has found itself again the victim of catalytic converter thieves.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. James Schueller said a business located on North Main Street in Stewartville called law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to report that catalytic converters were missing from seven vehicles. This was the "second or third" time the business had been targeted, Schueller said.

No video cameras caught the suspects, and the vehicles were not enclosed in a garage or behind a fence. The sheriff's office is investigating.

Schueller said the cost to replace the catalytic converters on the vehicles is $25,509 not including labor costs.

Schueller said anyone wanting to register their catalytic converters should contact the sheriff's office about its registration program.