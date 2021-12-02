Stewartville car chase ends in arrest

A St. Paul resident was arrested in Stewartville following a car chase Wednesday evening, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller. Keith Allen Butler, 38, faces felony charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, careless driving, speeding and improper right turn at an intersection.

Deputies initially pulled Butler over at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday on 20th Street Northeast in Stewartville because he had a "very loud exhaust," said Schueller. Butler fled in the vehicle as the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, Scheuller said, and turned right on to Main Street North, running a red light.

Schueller said Butler faces two felony warrants, one in Olmsted County and one in Fillmore County, which may be the reason he fled from authorities.

Deputies continued to pursue Butler as he drove a 2001 Chevy Silverado north on U.S. Highway 63 in Stewartville. His speeds reached up to 90 mph, according to Schueller. Butler eventually exited highway toward County Road 16, hitting the curb on a roundabout and bouncing on to the sidewalk, before getting back on to Highway 63 North.

Butler veered onto Woodbine Street Southeast, a dead end, and slid into the ditch before crashing into an oak tree. Deputies said they observed Butler trying to flee from the vehicle, but he was impeded by the truck topper which blocked the passenger door. Deputies had a police dog at the ready, but as Butler began to follow their orders, returned the dog to its kennel.

Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene. Schueller said there were no signs of injury, but Butler was transferred to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus for care as a precaution. He was later released to the adult detention center.