Stewartville could be without power for a day following storm, outages reported elsewhere

The City of Stewartville could be without power for at least a day after strong winds caused widespread outages.

For those who rely on electricity from People's Energy Cooperative, they could be without power until at least mid-day Friday, according to a news release from the utility company.

"Due to extensive and severe damage, those in Stewartville should expect to be without power until at least mid-day tomorrow, possibly longer," the news release read.

The release, which was sent shortly before 11 a.m., noted that the utility was still experiencing widespread power outages and that crews were in the field working to restore power. Crews with neighboring utilities were also called in to assist in power restoration.

"We are currently taking all possible measures to restore power and ensure the safety of our members, while also considering the safety of our lineworkers who are out working in these adverse conditions,” Mike Henke, People's Energy Cooperative president and CEO, said in a statement.

The utility recommends that those without power take precautions like closing off unneeded rooms, placing a rolled up rug or heavy towel in front of the bottom of doors to minimize any drafts and covering windows at night.

"When using an alternative heat source, follow operating instructions, use fire safeguards, and be sure to properly ventilate," the utility noted in its news release. "Always keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby and know how to properly use it."

In Rochester, students who attend Jefferson Elementary School were informed Thursday morning that classes were canceled because the building was without power and heat. There was no estimate as to when power would be restored to the building.

Students who ride the school bus were told they would not be picked up as the Jefferson bus routes were canceled.

The rest of the Rochester Public Schools district has power and heat to their buildings and will have a normal school day, RPS spokeswoman Heather Nessler wrote in an email.

Stewartville schools were canceled for the day because power outages and storm damage in the district's communities.

In Rochester, Rochester Public Utilities customers seem to be largely unaffected with small patches of outages throughout the city. The largest outage, according to RPU's outage map, was reported in the area of Northern Heights Drive Northeast and 22nd Street Northeast where 154 customers have been without power since about 3:10 a.m.

A screenshot of a Rochester Public Utilities outage map taken around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Cutts, Emily

People's Energy Cooperative reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning that more than 15% of its customers were without power. By 11:30 a.m., that number had dropped to just over 10%.

A screenshot of a People's Energy Cooperative power outage map taken just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Cutts, Emily

The Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative reported at 8:33 a.m. Thursday morning that 2:65% of its customers were without power.

The area that was hit the hardest was Lyle, where 62.5 percent, or 280 customers, were without power from the storm. The next highest was London where 21.88% of customers were without power.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative outage map.

As of 9 a.m., Xcel Energy crews had already restored power to about 86,000 Minnesota customers while 8,000 remained without power — the majority of those being in southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area. About 460 Xcel customers in Olmsted County, 21 in Houston County, 357 in Dodge County, 850 in Wabasha County, 1,084 in Winona County and 1,290 in Goodhue County were without power Thursday morning.

