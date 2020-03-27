STEWARTVILLE — By next spring, a new 55-unit apartment complex could be leasing residences in Stewartville.
Wednesday night, the Stewartville City Council heard a proposal about a market-rate housing development and the developers' request for tax-abatement financing to help fund an $8 million-$9 million project.
"This is a new type of housing for our area," said City Administrator Bill Schimmel. Other large, multi-unit dwellings have space for assisted living or income-based housing. "This is the first one for market-rate use."
Schimmel said this market-rate apartment project, known as 55 Flats and planned to be built northwest of Bear Creek Intermedidate School, is designed for the economic growth Stewartville plans to achieve.
Heather Holmes, a community and business development specialist working with the Stewartville Economic Development Authority, said the development is the first part of what could be several similar apartment complexes. Plus, she said, if the response for the project is good enough, the development may also include townhouses or duplexes on the 17-acre site.
The initial construction would cover just 2 parking spots, Holmes said. Also, roughly three-fourths of the 55 units will be one-bedroom apartments while the rest will be two-bedroom units.
Mike Bubany of David Drown Public Financial Advisers told the city council in a special meeting Wednesday that the developers are looking for a total of about $500,000 in assistance on the project. Some of that assistance would come from delayed fees and other non-cash assistance. But about $280,000 would come from a tax-abatement financing plan.
Bubany outlined a 15-year plan where the city taxes from the property would go do repay a bond that would be paid to the developer only on completion of the project.
A public hearing for the tax abatement was set for the April 14 meeting of the city council.
Holmes said the city's planning committee also approved a variance for the project to reduce the required parking spots for the project from two per unit to 1.5 per unit.
Bubany said once the building was up and running, the estimated city taxes would be about $40,000 per year, but the repayment schedule only required $30,000 a year. This gives the city and developers a little margin for error and also could allow for faster repayment.
Both Holmes and Schimmel agreed that the proximity to Rochester, plus the need for market-rate housing in Stewartville to meet the needs of the growing number of manufacturing jobs at businesses such as Geotek, should benefit the developers.
"Stewartville has long been a progressive city for economic development," Holmes said. "The way this project was laid out and future plans were impressive to the city."