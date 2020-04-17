STEWARTVILLE — During a special meeting Tuesday, the Stewartville City Council approved a tax-abatement plan for the Flats 55 project.
The special meeting was held primarily to hear public input on the plan.
Four comments came up during the public meeting, with one person concerned that the apartments would degrade the small-town feel of Stewartville, another concerned that the project would be low-income subsidized property, and a third simply asking how the tax abatement works.
The last questioner shared a concern that tax-abatement might add to their own property taxes.
City Administrator Bill Schimmel said that while a deal like this can never guarantee that taxes will not rise for property owners, "for all intents and purposes, according to our financial adviser review folks, it appears to be highly unlikely."
Schimmel said the project's overall value should easily exceed the need to generate taxes to cover the abatement amount, which is not to exceed $500,000 over 15 years.
"The city should adequately be covered from the generated new taxes over time, because the development agreement also calls for the ownership to maintain and fulfill any shortfall if it were to happen, along with the general overall obligation to fulfill the abated amount," Schimmel said.
He added that the council unanimously approved the abatement pending the signing and submitting of both the infrastructure improvement petition and the development agreement.
During the regular council meeting that followed, Schimmel added that bids were received for extension of sewer and water to the Flats 55 project site, and those bids came in much lower than expected. The city council will vote on those bids at its next meeting.