Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy dead, found to have antifreeze in its system

STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy had to be euthanized after it was determined that it ate antifreeze, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, from a woman in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Place Northwest in Stewartville that said she believed her adult son's 8-month-old American pitbull puppy had been poisoned, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The dog had been taken to the vet after the family noticed a change in behavior and the dog started vomiting. Blood samples were taken from the dog.

Schueller said the family told law enforcement they did not have antifreeze around the house and that they had heard rumors that another dog in the neighborhood had been killed with antifreeze.

Deputies spoke with a person of interest but Schueller said that person said if they had a problem with a neighbor's dog, they would speak with the neighbor.

The dog's owner acknowledged to deputies that it would likely be hard to prove the dog was deliberately poisoned, but they would have an autopsy done on the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.