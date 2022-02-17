SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy dead, found to have antifreeze in its system

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, from a woman in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Place Northwest in Stewartville that said she believed her adult son's 8-month-old American pitbull puppy had been poisoned.

Police car lights crime
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 17, 2022 09:36 AM
Share

STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy had to be euthanized after it was determined that it ate antifreeze, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, from a woman in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Place Northwest in Stewartville that said she believed her adult son's 8-month-old American pitbull puppy had been poisoned, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The dog had been taken to the vet after the family noticed a change in behavior and the dog started vomiting. Blood samples were taken from the dog.

Schueller said the family told law enforcement they did not have antifreeze around the house and that they had heard rumors that another dog in the neighborhood had been killed with antifreeze.

Deputies spoke with a person of interest but Schueller said that person said if they had a problem with a neighbor's dog, they would speak with the neighbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog's owner acknowledged to deputies that it would likely be hard to prove the dog was deliberately poisoned, but they would have an autopsy done on the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

Also Read
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Narcotics warrant nets more than 7 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash
A 32-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, after law enforcement reportedly found cocaine in his home.
February 17, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 17, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
police lights
Minnesota
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
According to Miguel Huerta's criminal history, police had him in custody at least twice in the last two months. He was released with conditions both times.
February 16, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Deanna Weniger / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Local
One injured in three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Kalmar Township
A 61-year-old Rochester woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.
February 17, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
01 Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers from St. Paul measured the ice on Lake Pepin to help prognosticate the start of the tow boat season.
February 17, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester business files lawsuit over transportation improvement district fees
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 17, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Mayo Clinic
Business
Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
February 16, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed