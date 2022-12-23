Stewartville garage fire causes $100k in damage

STEWARTVILLE — A garage fire caused around $100,000 in damage at a Stewarville residence Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

Deputies responded to a structure fire call around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of 12th Avenue Northeast in Stewartville.

There was no visible smoke or fire but there was a strong smell of smoke.

When first responders opened the garage door there was a strong smell of smoke from a fire that likely started in the bed of a truck parked in the building.

The homeowner told law enforcement that he keeps batteries that operate hunting equipment in the bed of that truck. The bed is the likely source of the fire due to evidence of excessive charring. No damage was reported to the main house and no injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of damage is likely due to two vehicles being parked in the garage.

Law enforcement found nothing suspicious as to the cause of the fire.