Stewartville H.S., Middle School closed Monday due to water main break

A Water main break caused damage at the Stewartville High School and Middle School building, according to Superintendent Belinda Selfors.

Stewartville Public Schools
Stewartville Middle School is pictured on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Stewartville Public Schools in Stewartville, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 20, 2022 02:35 PM
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Stewartville High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a water main break.

According to an announcement from Belinda Selfors, Stewartville schools superintendent, both schools will be closed at least Monday due to damage from the water main break. Elementary classes are unaffected. The Sunday performance of the Fall Play was also canceled.

Selfors said she will have further announcements about class status for the remainder of the week as soon as that information is available.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
