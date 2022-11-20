Stewartville H.S., Middle School closed Monday due to water main break
A Water main break caused damage at the Stewartville High School and Middle School building, according to Superintendent Belinda Selfors.
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Stewartville High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a water main break.
According to an announcement from Belinda Selfors, Stewartville schools superintendent, both schools will be closed at least Monday due to damage from the water main break. Elementary classes are unaffected. The Sunday performance of the Fall Play was also canceled.
Selfors said she will have further announcements about class status for the remainder of the week as soon as that information is available.
