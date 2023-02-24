99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stewartville home a total loss in Friday morning blaze

No injuries were reported in the house fire, which began around 11:20 a.m.

701 23rd St. NW
Stewartville Fire Department responds to a structure fire in the 700 block of 23rd Street Northwest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
February 24, 2023 02:33 PM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — A mobile home in Stewartville is considered a total loss after a fire began around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

First responders with the Stewartville Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Officer responded to the fire in the 700 block of 23rd Street Northwest.

Shawn Wood, who lived there with his wife, Shanna Wood, their six children and three dogs, said he smelled smoke while he was getting into his vehicle.

"I did a walk-around. Then I went inside, and then I heard the sizzling in the roof," Wood said. "That's when I called the cops."

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone, including the dogs, made it out safely. OSCO Sgt. Ryan Mangan said authorities also evacuated people from surrounding homes as a precaution.

Though the building is considered a total loss, firefighters were able to retrieve one of the Woods' wedding photos from the home.

Both Mangan and Wood said it appeared that the fire started in the roof, but the State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the Woods, their children, their dogs and three other adults who were living in the home.

Photographer Traci Westcott contributed to this report.

Shawn Wood shows a wedding photo of him and his wife, Shanna, that was pulled from a fire that destroyed their home as Stewartville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 23rd Street Northwest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville Fire Department responds to a structure fire in the 700 block of 23rd Street Northwest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A Stewartville firefighter pulls a wedding photo out of a home as crews monitor after responding to a structure fire in the 700 block of 23rd Street Northwest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

