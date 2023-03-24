99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stewartville man arrested after crashing vehicle and fleeing police

The man crashed his vehicle, stole another and then fled police on foot.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:02 AM

ROCHESTER — A 26-year-old Stewartville man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle, stole another and then fled police on foot, according to a news release from Rochester Police Department Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

Around 3:32 p.m. yesterday, RPD received a report of an SUV speeding, swerving in and out of traffic, and running red lights on 55th Street Northwest.

After crossing 18th Avenue Northwest, the SUV rolled multiple times but landed upright. The SUV then traveled east in the westbound lane of 55th Street NW and stopped before hitting any other vehicles.

The driver exited the SUV and drove off in the vehicle of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help. The driver jumped out of that vehicle and ran into a field when an officer arrived on scene.

The driver was detained after a brief foot chase. He was in possession of drug paraphernalia and wasn’t making sense when he spoke. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation and care.

By Staff reports
