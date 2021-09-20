SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Stewartville man arrested after setting fire, choking police dog

Trenton Rudlong, 21, is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of eight charges, including three felonies.

Trenton Rudlong 9.18.21
Trenton Rudlong
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 20, 2021 01:46 PM
A Stewartville man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly broke into a Rochester apartment, trashed it and then lit some of the items on fire before attempting to choke a police dog.

Trenton Rudlong, 21, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, on suspicion of eight charges including felonies of arson, burglary and controlled substance possession. He had not been charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Rochester police and fire were called about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of 27th Street Northeast for a report of a fire. Emergency responders found that a grassy area between a fourplex and a set of detached garages was on fire. The fire spread to the garages and caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

Upon further inspection, officers determined that some household items in the area also had been lit on fire.

Officers learned that Rudlong allegedly entered an apartment in the fourplex through a second-floor and trashed it, tipping furniture over, putting holes in the walls, writing messages on the walls and throwing some of the household items through a window.

The resident of the apartment, a 22-year-old woman, told officers she has had trouble with Rudlong in the past and had an order for protection against him, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Rudlong was not at the residence when officers arrived. Police later learned he showed up at a different apartment the woman had been at and that he climbed in through a third-floor balcony.

About 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Rudlong allegedly returned to the 22-year-old woman's apartment where the apartment manager was assessing the damage. Police were able to locate Rudlong and tried to arrest him, but Rudlong was not cooperative, according to Moilanen.

As Rudlong continued to not obey the officer's commands, the officer told him that he would release a police dog.

Moilanen said when the officer released the dog, Rudlong "got down and was ready for the dog" and started to choke it. The officer was able to intervene and used a stun gun twice to subdue Rudlong.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked at the Olmsted County Adult Detention.

