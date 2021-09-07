SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Stewartville man arrested for drug crimes following traffic stop

The 28-year-old man was arrested Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, after he was pulled over for suspended registration.

Vidal Cortez Aknis Jr.
Vidal Cortez Aknis Jr.
Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts
September 07, 2021 08:41 AM
A Stewartville man could face felony drug charges after he was pulled over Friday for suspended vehicle registration.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 63 just north of its intersection with Interstate 90 in Hyde Forest Township.

Capt. James Schueller said the vehicle's registration had been suspended. When the deputy approached the vehicle, they could reportedly smell "unburnt, fresh marijuana," according to Schueller.

A search of the vehicle found just more than 222 grams of marijuana and a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, Schueller said. More than $3,700 was found on the man, later identified as 28-year-old Vidal Cortez Aknis Jr.

Aknis was charged in Olmsted County District Court with fifth-degree controlled substance possession, possession of a firearm by any user of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol without a permit and driving with a suspended license.

