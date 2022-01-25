Stewartville man arrested for stolen firearm, 4 pounds of marijuana

STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville man was arrested Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, after law enforcement reportedly found a stolen firearm and more than 4 pounds of marijuana in his home.

Reginald Grose, 45, was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of controlled substance sale and controlled substance possession as well as gross misdemeanor charges of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous felony conviction, possession of ammunition/any firearm by a user of controlled substances and possession of stolen property.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team were at Grose’s residence in the 2100 block Eagle Drive Northwest in Stewartville to conduct a knock and announce search warrant, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Reginald Grose

Grose was stopped about 9:15 a.m. Monday as he was leaving his residence. Officers reportedly found 56 individual packages of marijuana in his sweatshirt pocket.

Inside the home, approximately 2,092 grams or 4.6 pounds of suspected marijuana was found as well as a working digital scale, according to Schueller. Three loaded firearms were also located, including one that was reported stolen in Illinois.

Official charges had not been filed in Olmsted County District Court as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.