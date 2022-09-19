We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, September 19

News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Stewartville man arrested for threatening to shoot up a nursing home

The 20-year-old Stewartville man was arrested after threatening to shoot up the nursing home where his girlfriend worked unless she was sent home.

OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 19, 2022 10:03 AM
ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Stewartville man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to shoot up his 19-year-old girlfriend's workplace, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the man called the woman's workplace, a nursing home, 15 to 20 times the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, and threatened to use an AR-15 to fire into the workplace unless she was sent home.

After law enforcement arrived, the man called eight to 10 times and made multiple threats against the business, which law enforcement heard while the man was on speaker phone.

The woman reported that the man had hit her multiple times that morning after law enforcement noticed multiple injuries to the woman's head. She said he had threatened to kill her.

The man was later arrested at the woman's apartment. He does not live there but had stayed the night prior at her residence.

The man also threatened to kill law enforcement while in transit to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. As of Monday morning, he remains there in custody.

No firearm was found.

The Sheriff's Office has recommended charges related to the incident.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
