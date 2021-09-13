Stewartville man arrested for threatening woman with knife

STEWARTVILLE -- A Stewartville man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and then slashed a vehicle's tires and broke its windows.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 3:10 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Fifth Street Northeast in Stewartville for an incident involving a knife.

The initial report was that a man was threatening to harm himself, but when deputies arrived they found the man being restrained on the ground by an 18-year-old.

On scene, deputies learned that the 52-year-old man had become belligerent over the ownership of a vehicle and during the argument, threatened a woman with an 8-inch serrated kitchen knife, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

The woman was not injured and left the residence after the threats.

Once she was gone, the man reportedly slashed a vehicle's tires and then broke its windows and tore off the side mirrors until he was restrained by the 18-year-old. The criminal complaint does note that any damages was caused to the vehicle.

The man, identified as Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation and then taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Monday afternoon on felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and obstruct the legal process.