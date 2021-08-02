Stewartville man injured in motorcycle crash this weekend
Thomas James Rowekamp, 67, was driving a 1993 Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 at 325th Avenue at 2:52 p.m. when it left the roadway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
CHATFIELD -- A Stewartville man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday, July 31, after a motorcycle crash.
Rowekamp was taken by medical helicopter to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.
The Chatfield Police Department, Chatfield Fire Department and Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
