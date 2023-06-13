Stewartville man injured in motorcycle, deer collision

CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Stewartville man was injured following a crash on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023, on U.S. Highway 14 near Claremont.

The 2020 Honda VT750 was traveling west on Highway 14 when it collided with a deer by 130th Avenue, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The 35-year-old driver, Blake Benjamin Hatlestad of Stewartville, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance Service and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.