99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Stewartville man injured in motorcycle, deer collision

He had non-life threatening injuries.

Claremont - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 1:04 PM

CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Stewartville man was injured following a crash on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023, on U.S. Highway 14 near Claremont.

The 2020 Honda VT750 was traveling west on Highway 14 when it collided with a deer by 130th Avenue, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The 35-year-old driver, Blake Benjamin Hatlestad of Stewartville, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance Service and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Find more news important to you

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Answer Man logo
Business
A little security has one reader asking questions
June 13, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Investigators to use limited 'demolition' in Rochester Towers to inspect more concrete columns
June 13, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Korean TaeKwonDo_2019.JPG
Community
Camp Moonhwa preserves Korean culture
June 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Med City Electric logo
Business
Med City Electric flips the switch on a new Rochester headquarters
June 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
titor art.jpg
Community
Letters to John Titor, the time traveler who visited Rochester
June 13, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Jeremy Jewell 061123.JPG
Community
Jeremy Jewell creates, looks for unique musical experiences
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
State Golf Primer: Lake City girls have chance to join rare company
June 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman