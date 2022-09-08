Stewartville man injured in Wednesday night roll-over crash in Rochester
The man was found unbelted in his vehicle, which was on its roof when law enforcement arrived.
ROCHESTER — A 37-year-old Stewartville man suffered unknown injuries following a roll-over crash around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
Schueller said Olmsted County Sheriff deputies arrived to see a vehicle on its roof in the north ditch in the 6500 block of 100 Street Northwest
The man was unbelted and laying on his back near the passenger seat and was going in and out of consciousness.
He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The crash is under investigation.
