News | Local

Stewartville man injured when garbage truck tips in Northwest Rochester

The 63-year-old driver of the garbage truck was partially ejected Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2021, when the truck tipped.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 13, 2021 07:46 AM
A Stewartville man was injured Thursday afternoon when he was "partially ejected" from the garbage truck he was driving when it tipped making a turn, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police were called about 2:50 p.m. to Valley High Drive Northwest and West Circle Drive for a report of a garbage truck that tipped over onto its driver's side. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the Sunshine Sanitation garbage truck was eastbound on Valley High Drive and was likely going too fast to make the turn onto the southbound on-ramp to West Circle Drive and tipped onto its side and slid through the median.

The 63-year-old driver was partially ejected and suffered a head injury that police said is non-life threatening. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries.

A construction company working nearby, SL Contracting, helped police unload about half the trash from the truck onto the road so it could be tipped upright and then helped clean the trash back up, according to Moilanen.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
