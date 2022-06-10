SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stewartville man sent to prison after violating probation sentence for sexually assaulting 4-year-old

Majed Issac Ilong, 28, of Stewartville, was giving an amended sentence of three years in prison after he repeatedly violated his probation.

Majed Issac Ijong
Majed Issac Ijong
Contributed / Olmstead County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 10, 2022 10:21 AM
ROCHESTER — A Stewartville man who was sentenced to probation after being convicted of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to three years in prison after repeatedly violating his probation.

Majed Issac Ilong, 28, received an amended 36-month sentence in Olmsted County District Court by District Judge Lisa Hayne Tuesday, June 10, 2022. Hayne credited Ilong with 385 days time served, that will reduce his time in prison by about a year. After his release he will serve another 10 years of probation.

Ilong was first sentenced in December 2018 to 25 years of probation after he pleaded guilty earlier that year to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. An additional felony charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed, according to court documents.

Since his sentencing in 2018, court records show Ilong was brought before a judge at least five times for violating his probation. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information about Ilong's probation violations.

Ijong was arrested in November 2017 by the U.S. Marshal Service in California after a warrant had been issued for his arrest .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in northwest Stewartville in the afternoon of Oct. 13, 2017, for a disorderly conduct call. Deputies learned a woman at the residence was "flipping out" after she learned Ijong had assaulted her young daughter, according to court documents.

The girl told investigators Ijong had touched her genitals both under and over her clothing, the complaint says.

Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
