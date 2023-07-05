Stewartville man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting two girls

ROCHESTER — A 45-year-old Stewartville man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday, July 5, 2023, to 216 months in prison for sexually assaulting two girls under 13.

Daniel Joseph Kenney pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration, both felonies, in two separate cases, as part of a plea deal that dismissed two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kenney appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Tuesday where he was also credited with 195 days for time served. Chase sentenced Kenney concurrent 216-month and 172-month sentences in the cases. Kenney will also have to register as a predatory offender and will be on supervised probation for 10 years following his release.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office began investigating Kenney following an Aug. 23, 2021, child protection report that outlined possible inappropriate conduct between Kenney and a girl under 13.

Kenney sexually assaulted two girls more than once at an Olmsted County home.

During an interview with a detective, Kenney admitted to messaging with one of the girls, sending her a shirtless picture and giving the girls showers.

"Generally, Kenney did not see anything inappropriate in his conduct and denied sexually touching Victim," part of the complaint reads.