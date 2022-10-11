We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Tuesday, October 11

Stewartville man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with knife

Robert Eugne Koloff Jr., 53, of Stewartville pleaded guilty through a Norgaard plea in December, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

Robert Koloff Jr. 9.11.21
Robert Koloff Jr.
Mark Wasson
By Mark WassonEmily Cutts
October 11, 2022 10:26 AM
ROCHESTER — A Stewartville man was sentenced to three days in jail and four years on supervised probation following a hearing Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Robert Eugne Koloff Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats through a Norgaard plea in December, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

As part of the plea deal, several other charges against Koloff were dismissed.

District Judge Pamela King also ordered Koloff complete 90 hours of community service and complete a complete dependency evaluation.

Koloff was initially arrested in September 2021 after law enforcement responded to a report that a man was threatening to harm himself .

When law enforcement responded to the call, they found Koloff restrained by an 18-year-old and learned that Koloff had become belligerent over the ownership of a vehicle and during the argument, threatened a woman with an 8-inch serrated kitchen knife.

The woman was not injured but Koloff damaged the vehicle after she left.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
