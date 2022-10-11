Stewartville man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with knife

ROCHESTER — A Stewartville man was sentenced to three days in jail and four years on supervised probation following a hearing Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Robert Eugne Koloff Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats through a Norgaard plea in December, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

As part of the plea deal, several other charges against Koloff were dismissed.

District Judge Pamela King also ordered Koloff complete 90 hours of community service and complete a complete dependency evaluation.

Koloff was initially arrested in September 2021 after law enforcement responded to a report that a man was threatening to harm himself .

When law enforcement responded to the call, they found Koloff restrained by an 18-year-old and learned that Koloff had become belligerent over the ownership of a vehicle and during the argument, threatened a woman with an 8-inch serrated kitchen knife.

The woman was not injured but Koloff damaged the vehicle after she left.