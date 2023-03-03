99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Stewartville mobile home fire ruled accidental

The fire destroyed the mobile home Friday, Feb. 24.

701 23rd St. NW
Stewartville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 701 23rd St. NW on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 03, 2023 09:14 AM

STEWARTVILLE — A mobile home fire in Stewartville on Friday, Feb. 24 was ruled accidental.

Olmsted County Sheriff Lt. Lee Rossman said investigations by the state fire marshal and the home insurance company found an exhaust fan failure led to the fire, which destroyed the house.

The fire began around 11:20 a.m. Feb. 24 at the house on the 700 block of 23rd Street Northwest.

Shawn Wood, who lived there with his wife, Shanna Wood, their six children and three dogs, said he smelled smoke while he was getting into his vehicle.

"I did a walk-around. Then I went inside, and then I heard the sizzling in the roof," Wood said. "That's when I called the cops."

Everyone, including the dogs, made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross assisted the Woods, their children, their dogs and three other adults after the fire.

