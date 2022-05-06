SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million

Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s.

IMG_8320.JPG
Stewartville Public Schools is asking voters to approve a referendum of more than $30 million. Among other projects, the referendum would pay for the construction of a new preschool. Currently, the preschool program is housed in the district's aging central office building.
Jordan Shearer | Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 06, 2022 05:29 PM
Share

STEWARTVILLE — Stewartville Public Schools is asking voters to approve a referendum of more than $35 million that, among other projects, will pay for the construction of a new preschool.

The referendum is being presented to voters in the form of two questions. The dollar amount attached to the first question is $29,747,300. The dollar amount attached to the second question is $8,217,700, for a grand total of $37.96 million. Voters will decide the issue Aug. 9.

The largest project included in the referendum proposal is the construction of a new preschool. Currently, the district's preschool program is housed in the district's central education center, along with the administrative offices.

"It was not built as a preschool," Superintendent Belinda Selfors said of the central administration building. "Preschools have specific needs. One of the big ones would be a restroom in every classroom."

The new building also would include space for a community education center and a gym for the district's gymnastics program.

ADVERTISEMENT

If voters approve the referendum, the new facility will be constructed on 17 acres of land the district already owns north of its Bear Cave Intermediate School. It's projected to be approximately 55,000 square feet.

Read more from Jordan
IMG_8142 Copy.jpg
Local
Zumbro Education District brings back Activity Day after two year absence
If it hadn't been for the two-year break because of the pandemic, this would have been the 32 year of the event.
May 06, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
072420.N.RPB.longfellow.jpg
Local
Longfellow Elementary returns masking after reaching COVID threshold
Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.
May 04, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board
Local
Faced with conflicting data, Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10-minute stopgap
When asked if RPS should adopt the alternative start and end times, 41% of staff members "strongly agreed" and 31% of staff members "strongly disagreed."
May 03, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

The first question on the referendum would fund the new preschool, community education center, and gymnastics facility; upgrades at Bonner Elementary, including a secure entry renovation, classroom renovations, and the addition of a "large motor skills room and sensory/calming room," as well as upgrades to the middle school and high school, such as fire alarm upgrades and classroom renovations, among others.

The second question would fund further projects at the high school and middle school, including secure entry upgrades, renovations to the cafeteria, an artificial turf field, and others.

The projects outlined in the referendum are unrelated to a series of other projects the district is undertaking this summer . In fact, the district has amended the school calendar by a few class days to accommodate those projects, which include the installation of a new middle school gym floor. The district is paying for those projects through other funding methods.

Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s. The newer portion of the building dates back to the 1960s. Even though students would no longer utilize the space, it would still serve the district's central offices.

Selfors said a community task force suggested the district "abandon" the building. Through the process of prioritizing the district's needs, however, new space for the central offices was not budgeted into the referendum proposal.

"What that means is the district office is going to stay at Central," Selfors said. "If this goes through, we would move all of our administrative offices to the first floor of Central. It's a temporary solution. And I use that word in relative terms. It could be two to eight years, two to 10 years. I don't know how long the district office would remain at Central."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
What to read next
20220506.100MileSale1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
'It’s wonderful being a part of people’s tradition': 100 Mile Garage Sale underway in SE Minnesota
The yearly tradition of garage sales stretching down Highway 61 in Minnesota has kicked off once again, and many people have flocked to their favorites stops to discover any great deals they can find.
May 06, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Christina Jacobs
Exclusive
Local
Rochester woman wins child care provider of the year award
Christina Jacobs has been a child care provider for close to 30 years. This year she was recognized for her work by being awarded child care provider of the year
May 06, 2022 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Cafe Steam
Business
25 downtown Rochester businesses offering discounts for National Nurses Week
Twenty-five downtown Rochester businesses so far will be offering discounts and promotions to nurses from May 6 through May 12 for National Nurses Week.
May 06, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Northwest industrial building purchased for $1.7 million for Rochester firm's future growth
Eric and Tim Deutsch, under the corporate name of ET 3601 LLC, recently purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial complex at 3601 Instrument Drive NW for $1.7 million.
May 06, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger