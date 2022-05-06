Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million

STEWARTVILLE — Stewartville Public Schools is asking voters to approve a referendum of more than $35 million that, among other projects, will pay for the construction of a new preschool.

The referendum is being presented to voters in the form of two questions. The dollar amount attached to the first question is $29,747,300. The dollar amount attached to the second question is $8,217,700, for a grand total of $37.96 million. Voters will decide the issue Aug. 9.

The largest project included in the referendum proposal is the construction of a new preschool. Currently, the district's preschool program is housed in the district's central education center, along with the administrative offices.

"It was not built as a preschool," Superintendent Belinda Selfors said of the central administration building. "Preschools have specific needs. One of the big ones would be a restroom in every classroom."

The new building also would include space for a community education center and a gym for the district's gymnastics program.

If voters approve the referendum, the new facility will be constructed on 17 acres of land the district already owns north of its Bear Cave Intermediate School. It's projected to be approximately 55,000 square feet.

The first question on the referendum would fund the new preschool, community education center, and gymnastics facility; upgrades at Bonner Elementary, including a secure entry renovation, classroom renovations, and the addition of a "large motor skills room and sensory/calming room," as well as upgrades to the middle school and high school, such as fire alarm upgrades and classroom renovations, among others.

The second question would fund further projects at the high school and middle school, including secure entry upgrades, renovations to the cafeteria, an artificial turf field, and others.

The projects outlined in the referendum are unrelated to a series of other projects the district is undertaking this summer . In fact, the district has amended the school calendar by a few class days to accommodate those projects, which include the installation of a new middle school gym floor. The district is paying for those projects through other funding methods.

Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s. The newer portion of the building dates back to the 1960s. Even though students would no longer utilize the space, it would still serve the district's central offices.

Selfors said a community task force suggested the district "abandon" the building. Through the process of prioritizing the district's needs, however, new space for the central offices was not budgeted into the referendum proposal.

"What that means is the district office is going to stay at Central," Selfors said. "If this goes through, we would move all of our administrative offices to the first floor of Central. It's a temporary solution. And I use that word in relative terms. It could be two to eight years, two to 10 years. I don't know how long the district office would remain at Central."